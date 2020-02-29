Saturday, February 29, 2020

- Fading K24 anchor, Betty Kyallo, faced the wrath of merciless Netizens after her photo was posted on K24’s official facebook page on Friday, when she presenting her weekly show dubbed, WeekendWithBetty.





The controversial anchor, whose star has diminished, was roasted badly over her poor choice in dressing.

Netizens flooded K24’s facebook page timeline to troll her, saying that she resembles a mitumba seller.



One lady commented on the photo saying, “You mean K24 cannot afford a better professional wardbrobe”.



Another guy noted that the anchor is aging fast and urged her to get a husband as soon as possible.



“Go secure a husband before you hit 42. Otherwise, no man will come your way,” he commented.



Others noted that Betty Kyallo has added too much weight and her once curvy figure that was giving men sleepless night a few years back has diminished.



From the comments, it’s clear that Betty Kyallo’s star has started diminishing.



We don’t think there’s a serious station that will employ her after she leaves K24 because her brand is tainted after involving herself in various controversies.



See how the fading anchor was roasted badly.





The Kenyan DAILY POST