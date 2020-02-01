Saturday February 1, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto's allies on Friday made an announcement following reports that the DP was scolded by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday, January 27, 2020.





According to reports, Ruto’s allies resolved to follow their ODM counterpart in all countrywide BBI rallies.





Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa stated that the legislators had joined hands to support Kenyatta's project with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





"Today we have released the schedule with eleven planned meetings.”





“Tomorrow, we will be going to the Kitui BBI rally which is organised by the other team while on Saturday, we will be heading to Nakuru for our own organised meeting.”





"On Sunday, the other team had announced a rally in Garissa and so we will be headed there as well.”





“On February 14, the other team had not announced any meeting and so we have one in Bungoma while on February 15, we will join them in Meru," Ichung'wa stated.





"On February 21, we will join them in Narok on February 22, we will go to Kirinyaga or Nyandarua.”





“On February 28, we will go to Kericho," he added.





Their announcement comes days after President Uhuru Kenyatta summoned the DP to a meeting at State House.





Inside sources revealed that Uhuru seized the moment to voice his displeasure with Ruto's seemingly 'rebellious conduct' and opposition to his legacy about uniting Kenyans.





He reportedly accused his deputy of being behind the rebellion.





Uhuru added that he had knowledge of how Ruto had organised the Naivasha meeting, which was dominated by his allies.





"The president told Ruto to his face that he has to stop the insubordination as well as frustrating his unity efforts," the source alluded.





"Kenyatta told the DP that if he thought he was going to stop him from working with Raila in the unity bid, he was daydreaming,” the source added.





