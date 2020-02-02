Sunday February 2, 2020-

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, is the man who ordered for the beating of Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, during the Building Bridges Initiative (BB)I rally in Kitui on Saturday, blogger Robert Alai has said.





Sharing his sentiments on social media, Alai said it is Baba who ordered his merciless goons to beat the Gatundu south lawmaker to teach him a lesson for insulting the President and opposing BBI.





“For those of us who have worked closely with baba, we know that he has that silent command to his goons. “Adwaro ni uwuoth kuome maber kabisa.” Ask for translation. I am sure that the goons got the command to attack Moses Kuria. Don’t blame Ngilu. Baba knows the game,” Alai stated.





During the much publicised, Kuria was roughed by goons who he said many were Gor Mahia fans.





Gor Mahia is a club in Nairobi which is associated with Raila Odinga.





Meanwhile, Kuria has said he has forgiven the goons who roughed in Kitui during a BBI rally at Kitui Stadium.



