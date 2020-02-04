Tuesday, February 4, 2020 - Kenyans have been sharing their experiences and memories of President Moi’s tyrannical regime following his death.





BBC journalist, Ferdinand Omondi, has narrated how Mzee Moi, who died at Nairobi Hospital aged 95, robbed him of paternal love after jailing his father for six years.





In the article dubbed ‘President Moi jailed my father’ Omondi reveals that his late father was in the air force during the aborted coup in 1982, the year he was born.





After the foiled coup, Moi became ruthless and launched a crackdown against those he thought were behind the attempt to oust him.





Omondi’s father, the late Michael Collins Owino, was among those arrested and jailed.





Read part of the article below.





****





I will remember President Daniel Arap Moi for many things.





But, perhaps most personally, I will remember how President Moi's regime robbed me of paternal love.





My father, Cpl Michael Collins Owino, was in the air force at the time of the aborted coup in 1982, the year I was born.





When the army foiled the coup and a crackdown began in the military, my father was among the servicemen arrested.





He was tried and handed an 18-year sentence. But in 1988, he was pardoned after six years in prison and that is when I saw my father for the first time.





To this day, I do not know whether my father was involved in the attempt to unseat Mr. Moi.





But the president's crackdown affected both real and imaginary enemies, with lots of collateral damage.





My father died in 2001 never having discussed what had happened to him.





In his life, he remained very distant, and often hostile. My mum did not speak of it either.





After his death, I went digging to try and understand what had happened.





The only reference I ever found was in a newspaper article from August 1982, in a series on the courts martial that followed the coup attempt.





But all the newspaper had was an image of "Cpl Michael Collins Owino of the Kenya Airforce".





Under his image, they summarised his defence in four words:



"I was following orders".





Rest in peace, Mzee Daniel Toroitich arap Moi.





Rest in Peace, Michael Collins Owino.



