Co-operative Bank of Kenya

UNIX & Storage Engineer

Are you looking for an employer who promotes individual excellence and mutual respect in a team-driven culture with a key focus on social empowerment?

The Co-operative Bank of Kenya, “The Kingdom bank” is the place for those looking to new horizons.

We seek individuals who will provide guidance, standards and statements of direction for the bank’s server/storage farms in line with the banks desire to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

This requires good analysis and ongoing knowledge of current and changing business, financial (budgetary) and technological environments and the ability to translate those environments into blueprints to lead the migration to the new environment.

The UNIX & Storage Engineer will be responsible for end-to-end and proactive UNIX servers including storage, backup solutions design & administration, performance monitoring & management of server, storage & backup of Infrastructure, and general ICT systems. This will involve setting up of optimal performance benchmarks and use of modern and appropriate tools coupled with best practice.

The holder will also ensure high systems availability and improvements to meet business growth demands, ensure timely intervention by key stakeholders, improved performance, enhanced system security, business continuity and competitiveness in product and service development.

The Role

Specifically, the successful jobholder will be required to:

· Monitor performance and manage parameters to provide fast responses to the various applications and databases running on the infrastructure stack. This includes systems logs, events and event correlation and maintaining performance statistics and setting baseline statistics

· Monitor and manage Mission Critical servers including Oracle Supercluster, Oracle ZFS and IBM Power Systems.

· Develop, manage and test back-up and recovery plans and ensuring that storage, archiving, back-up and recovery procedures are functioning properly

· Allocate and manage Data Storage Systems including SAN, NAS, Tape Libraries, etc. and perform server/storage tasks such as systems design, capacity planning, maintenance, trouble shooting, and change control activities.

· Take lead role in the various I.T. audits in providing necessary information and enforcing closure of audit, change management and compliance issues

· Manage key I.T. risks for all servers, storage & backup sub-systems and ensure proper mitigation.

· Take lead role in BCP and disaster recovery preparedness through periodic testing as scheduled, update of disaster recovery procedures and sharing the results with management

· Team up with applications support, development and DBA team in the development, implementation, management applications, infrastructure, and monitor system health in order to proactively identify weaknesses and address them.

· Create new servers using best practice and Minimum baseline Security Configurations.

· Ensure compliance with all OEM license agreements and maintain upgrades and critical patches for the various systems including storage sub-systems.

· Create and maintain infrastructure documentation, including security standards, procedures & definitions and maintain all technical documentation relating to server/storage management.

· Communicate regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensure system integrity and security.

· Establish and maintain business relationships with vendors, consultants and other outside entities providing services to the bank. monitor performance of the SLAs to ensure that the server and storage stacks get maximum value from the SLA contracts.

· Handle queries from application/DBA support, resolve problems in a timely manner and advice accordingly.

· 24/7 availability for support of the bank’s mission critical systems.

· Continually monitor security events in the systems, take corrective actions and generate reports for management.

· Develop and maintain system documentation.

· Keep abreast of latest security, legislation, regulations, advisories, alerts and vulnerabilities and plan proactive actions accordingly.

Skills, Competencies and Experience

The successful candidate will be required to have the following skills and competencies:

· Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field from a recognized university.

· Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar role with hands on experience in planning, systems analysis, design, support and development in server/storage/backup infrastructure.

· A specialist in IT/ Engineering background with competences in EMC storage, Linux, IBM AIX, IBM DS8800, IBM TSM, Oracle Solaris, Oracle Supercluster & Exadata ,Oracle ZFS Storage and project management.

· Excellent knowledge of ICT system architectures, platforms and Infrastructure.

· Strong analytical skills; ability to analyze and correlate complex data.

· Good knowledge of various storage and server performance-monitoring tools.

· Ability to effectively communicate complex technical issues.

· Excellent knowledge of the bank’s information security policy and the legal implications.

How to apply

If you fit the profile, then apply today! Please forward your application enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference number USE/ICT/2020 by 17th February, 2020.





Bancassurance Direct Sales Representative

Are you looking for an employer who promotes individual excellence and mutual respect in a team-driven culture with a key focus on social empowerment?

The Co-operative Bank of Kenya, “The Kingdom Bank” is the place for those looking to new horizons.

We are looking for a dynamic, creative, self-driven and highly motivated experienced professional with a good Knowledge of the basic principles and practices of Bancassurance, keen, aware of market patterns and with a genuine interest of the Insurance Industry.

The role holder will be responsible for the development and execution of sales and marketing programs in line with the Bancassurance strategy as well as generation of business from the Bank’s existing Corporate, Asset Finance and Personal Banking portfolios.

The Role

The successful jobholder will be expected to:

· Drive growth in Bancassurance business across and outside the bank channels.

· Prospect and market various insurance products to prospective clients and advice customers on the adequacy of cover requested for in relation to the policies available.

· Oversee the operational aspects of Bancassurance business at the branch i.e. underwriting, claims, finance and customer service as well as preparation quotations, negotiating terms for customers and closing sales.

· Ensure all collaterals and assets that have the Bank interest are properly and comprehensively insured and the Bank’s interest properly noted.

· Ensure that the Bank, customers and staff insurable assets insured under the branch are renewed on time and that the premium is paid up.

· Carry out market research and provide customer feedback to our head office Bancassurance team for the development of new products and enhancement of existing ones to suite the various market segments.

· Ensure that all queries on technical insurance issues from customers and branch staff are addressed promptly while providing technical guidance.

· Ensure compliance with all regulatory and internal procedures in regard to Bancassurance business.

· Prepare relevant production and financial reports.

Qualifications, Skills & Attributes

The successful jobholder will be required to possess the following qualifications:-

· Must have a minimum Mean grade of C+ in K.C.S.E with a C+ in Mathematics and English

· University Degree preferably in a business field from a recognized University.

· Knowledge of the basic principles and practices of Bancassurance.

· Strong business acumen and strategic thinking capacity with strong analytical and presentation skills.

· Ability to work effectively in a diversified set up and in a highly collaborative team environment.

· Proven ability to respond quickly, independently and appropriately to competing priorities under tight deadlines, excellent analytical, interpersonal, communication and advocacy skills.

· Knowledgeable in compiling data and preparing a variety of reports as well as ability to verify the accuracy of documents and information presented.

How to apply

If you are confident that you fit the role and person profile then please forward your application enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae, Degree certificate, KCSE Certificate and a copy of your National Identification Card to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference number BO/3/RBBD/2020 by 14thFebruary, 2020.