Friday, February 14, 2020- Controversial Gospel Singer Kevin Bahati has caused a stir on social media after bragging about having marathon sex with his wife Diana on Valentine’s Day.

Taking to Instagram, Bahati shared a photo of himself and Diana ready to board a plane and revealed that he is taking Diana to an undisclosed location for marathon sex.

“#Valentines Taking Her to an Undisclosed Destination… 
Somebody Say TWA TWA TWAAA,” read Bahati’s cheeky caption.

 His post attracted wild reaction from a section of his fans and we have sampled a few below.



Mungai Bastian: This Bahati might be choking monkey like the rest of us 😂
philly_mghoi: 😂 twa twa baby on the way #baby dunia AKA earth in the making
gash_webbo: Si uache apone na alizaa tu juzi…bahati wewe na wewe nktest
Boniface Ndeleva: Enda mkamangane na uwache kutupigia na twa twa twa zako hapo…,,enda umange kashosho kako pole pole hatukataki
Torrey Vega: TWA TWA TWA…TWA waombea,twawaombea,twawaombea kwa Mungu Baba Mwenyezi Muumba😌
