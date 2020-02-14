Friday, February 14, 2020- Controversial Gospel Singer Kevin Bahati has caused a stir on social media after bragging about having marathon sex with his wife Diana on Valentine’s Day.





Taking to Instagram, Bahati shared a photo of himself and Diana ready to board a plane and revealed that he is taking Diana to an undisclosed location for marathon sex.





“#Valentines Taking Her to an Undisclosed Destination…

Somebody Say TWA TWA TWAAA,” read Bahati’s cheeky caption.



His post attracted wild reaction from a section of his fans












