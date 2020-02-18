Tuesday February 18, 2020 - Embakasi MP Babu Owino's attempted murder case has taken an interesting twist after the judge handling the case recused himself.





Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi chose to step aside after DPP Noordin Haji raised concerns about the ruling that saw Owino released on controversial bail terms.





According to reports, Magistrate Bernard Ochoi is set to take over when the case is mentioned in court on March 2.





Andayi courted controversy when he ruled that Owino should be released on a flexible Ksh10 million bail.





Of the entire sum, Babu was required to make a deposit of a Ksh2.5 million in order to secure his release while the remaining amount would be paid in Ksh 2.5 million installments in the three following months.





Andayi also ruled that the money that Owino would deposit in court would be used to settle the medical bills of Felix Orinda aka DJ Evolve; the man Babu Owino is accused of shooting on the neck.





The bail terms stirred controversy amongst those in legal circles who questioned the criteria that the magistrate had used to grant Owino temporary respite.





DPP Noordin Haji protested the ruling and wrote to the Judicial Service Commission to challenge the ruling by Andayi.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



