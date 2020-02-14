F riday February 14, 2020 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino’s lawyer, Dunstan Omari, has filed a complaint at the High Court against the Government, which he claimed was conspiring to instigate murder charges against his client.





Addressing the media on Thursday, Omari claimed that the State's move to apply for the revocation of Owino's bond terms was part of a grand scheme to nail the legislator who is accused of the attempted murder of Felix Orinda alas DJ Evolve .

"On our part, we did put an argument that what is before the court is the insensitivity of the State not taking up the life of the victim (Dj Evolve) very seriously," Omari told journalists





He also further stated that the DJ's medical bill was currently at Sh4.5 million





“The state made an application to review the terms of bond that released Babu Owino on the grounds that one; there was no fixed cash bail deposit."2



"Two; there were no fixed sureties and therefore, Babu was released without any cash bail or any surety."



"Thirdly; the money that Babu is supposed to deposit in court is supposed to go for medical compensation,"





"Who is going to meet the bill?" Omari posed.



