Thursday February 20, 2020 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally offered to help all the students stranded in Wuhan City in China as the deadly Coronavirus continues to ravage the city.





Speaking on Thursday, Government Spokesperson, Cyrus Oguna, stated that the Government will send Ksh1.3 million to Kenyan students in Wuhan, China.





According to Oguna, the one hundred Kenyan citizens in the hard hit Chinese city will receive the money to aid in their upkeep.





This is after reports from Kenyans in Wuhan revealed that they are surviving on one meal a day, as the Chinese Government placed the city in total lock down.





Oguna reiterated earlier statements by the Government that the Kenyan students are safer in Wuhan than being evacuated due to the infection risk.





Kenya has put in place measures to prevent the virus from getting its way into the country, with Kenya Airways suspending flights to Guangzhou in January.





Two new testing facilities were set up, as laboratories at the National Influenza Centre and Kenya Medical Research Institute are set to begin testing samples.



