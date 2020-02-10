Monday February 10, 2020 - New details have emerged in a case involving Deputy President William Ruto's farm manager, Arie Dampers, who was accused of illegally siphoning water meant for Taita Taveta County residents.





According to reports, police officers have refused to charge the suspect claiming that the evidence availed was not enough.





Taveta Deputy Police Commander, Lawrence Marwa, further noted that the evidence collected could not link the suspect to the illegal connection at Kisima Farm.





"We have no evidence to charge Dampers over an illegal connection of water on the farm.”





“In fact, the management of the farm has its own water connections contrary to claims from certain quarters.”





"If the county government has new evidence against the official, let them bring it to us.”





“For now, we have no evidence to charge the official and the administration should stop shifting blame," stated Marwa.





He went on to explain that the water had been installed on the farm a long time before Dampers had taken over so he was not directly involved.





He also noted that police had accompanied Taita-Taveta Water and Sewerage Company (Tavevo) officials during the investigations.





"The management of the farm is not the one that had put the pipes.”





“The farm officials did not commit any crime to warrant prosecution.”





"In fact, the management is one of the county government's clients," continued the deputy commander.





Dampers had been arrested after an investigation by Tavevo claimed that he had illegally connected water into the farm.





