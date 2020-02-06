Thursday February 6, 2020 - Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga denied there being bad blood between him and Supreme Court judge, Njoki Ndung’u.





This is in relation to a case in which Justice Ndung’u is challenging the Judicial Service Commission’s decision to reprimand her over misconduct.





Mutunga was testifying against Justice Ndung’u who chose to go on strike over JSC’s decision to fix judges’ mandatory retirement age at 70.





Justice Ndung’u, who testified on Monday, denied downing tools to protest the retirement of Deputy Chief Justice Kalpana Rawal and Supreme Court Judge, Philip Tunoi.





Justices Ndung’u, Jackton Ojwang and Mohamed Ibrahim were alleged to have gone on strike for two weeks in September 2015.





Mutunga swore an affidavit in support of JSC saying the alleged strike crippled the Judiciary for two weeks.





However, he told Justice Weldon Korir that he learnt of the alleged strike from Supreme Court Registrar, Ann Asuga.





“Asuga is the one who informed me that the three judges were not working,” he told the court.





The former CJ, however, denied that the case was personal between him and his former colleague.



