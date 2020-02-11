Internship Opportunity: Assistant Office Administrator

Primary Function: The Office Assistant Administrator / Intern assists with general office, HR, IT, Accounting and Marketing activities as determined and directed by the manager.

Additionally, the Office Intern will be responsible for assisting the staff with general office duties including, but not limited to, research, data entry, filing and general coordination.

Duties & Responsibilities:

· Assist in managing the flow of paperwork.

· Assist and facilitate staff as necessary

· Welcome guests and direct them to the necessary department.

· Attend meetings and take minutes

· Assist with business development matters including marketing material preparation.

· Telephone management

· Any other clerical duties as assigned

Competences

· Strong interpersonal skills;

· Attentive to details and Willing to learn

· Quite a pro-active person

· Able to deliver quality work within tight deadlines with minimal supervision;

· Able to multi-task, hardworking and results oriented;

· General computer skills including Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Project

· Excellent telephone etiquette, communication and organizational skills, as well as excellent written and verbal communication skills.

· Teamwork: Works collaboratively with colleagues to achieve organizational goals.

· Ability to embrace and live the company’s Core Integrity.

Education Background

· A final year student diploma/degree or a recent graduate