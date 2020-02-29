Saturday, February 29, 2020 - Police on Saturday shot dead for kidnappers, who had abducted a Chinese national and demanded Sh10 million ransom in a house in Dagoreti, Nairobi.





According to Nairobi police boss Philip Ndolo, the Chinese businessman was approached by four men who identified themselves as police officers on February 27 at the Chinese Centre along Ngong Road on





They bundled him into a waiting Toyota Prado and sped off.





An AP officer was among the four thugs shot dead during the rescue operation.





"The 4 armed suspects had demanded 1 Million USD -approximately Ksh 100 million, ransom from his brother to secure his release," read a statement shared by the DCI.





"A motor vehicle -Nissan Tiida model, registration number KCW 731L was found at the premises following the dramatic shoot out.





"Forensic intelligence led the investigating team to Dagoretti at Sun Track Estate Hse no. 2199 where the victim was being held under an armed four-men-guard.





The gang refused to surrender and after fierce exchange of fire the four were gunned down and a Pistol recovered with several rounds of ammunition.





See photos below.







