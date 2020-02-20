Thursday, February 20, 2020 - The lengths some Kenyan celebrities go to remain relevant are mind-boggling.





A case in point is this controversial gospel singer, Kevin Bahati and his wife, Diana, who have shocked Kenyans with their crazy confessions.





The two were interacting with their fans on Instagram when Bahati asked Diana if she has ever urinated in the swimming pool





“Before you become petty, I want to be pettier."



"How many times ushawai kojoa kwa maji ya swimming pool?” asked Bahati.

To which Diana replied that she pees in the pool every time.





“Kukojoa nakojoa all the time as long as I’m in I just do it…. but umenifundisha ughetto we’ve become one."



"So we go with the flow,” responded Marua.





It's not only shocking but also disturbing that a grown woman can brag about peeing in the pool instead of being ashamed of her stinking behavior.





Somebody tell Mama Heaven that a swimming pool is not a toilet.





Besides, when someone pees in the pool, it leaves less chlorine available to kill germs thus exposing other swimmers, especially women, to infections.



