



Thursday February 6, 2020 - Former President the late Daniel Moi's Will on his multi-billion property has surfaced.





According to reports, the former head of state had divided the properties to all his children both dead and alive.





Speaking yesterday, retired AIC Bishop Silas Yego stated Moi had shared out his properties to all his defendants before he became ill.





The bishop further pointed out that the former President had taken a considerable amount of time in preparing the document to ensure that his children received enough share according to his wishes.





“This was something that he did sometimes back before his condition deteriorated and lost his voice.”





“He made sure he shared out his property among all his children and dependents.”





"The Will was deposited with one of his lawyers that I cannot tell you,” stated the former Bishop.





Mzee Moi had eight children including Jennifer, Jonathan, Raymond, Philip, John Mark, Doris, June and Gideon.





Yego, who was the late leader's spiritual leader and was considered his close confidant, further disclosed that Moi did not want his children to squabble over the property in his absence.





“We have informed the government about the former President’s wish and we hope that they will abide by it,” continued Yego.





Moi's properties traversed many sectors including large-scale farming, banking, real estate, transport and logistics, education and media.





The Kenyan DAILY POST