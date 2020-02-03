Monday, February 3, 2020 - Detectives from the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) have arrested a woman who claimed that there was a bomb at Doctor’s Plaza in Parklands, Nairobi, last Thursday.





The woman had dropped the note in the building’s fourth floor which saw the building evacuated and cordoned off as bomb experts were dispatched to the scene.





It has emerged that the woman identified as Meera Dinesh, wrote the note after the former manager of the property retired and she failed to secure the job.





“The hoax which saw the evacuation of all the tenants from the residential building as the DCI Bomb Disposal Unit and the ATPU team was screening it for any explosives came two days after the former manager of the property retired and was replaced,” said DCI.





“Ms. Dinesh (a tenant there) had expressed interest in taking up the manager’s position but was not successful.”





“CCTV reviews beefed up by other corroborative evidence has so far placed her at the core of this investigation and remains in custody pending arraignment,” said DCI.





On the same note, the DCI warned members of the public who engage in such a hoax that they will be arrested and charged.





“We warn each member of the public against engaging in any such hoax that might cause terror to/interrupt the peace of other persons, as appropriate punitive and lawful actions will be taken against them,” DCI posted.



