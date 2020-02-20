Thursday, February 20, 2020 - Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame has fired the Health Minister for lying about the availability of test kits for testing the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19)





Dr. Diane Gashumba, who has served as Minister of Health since 2016, was sacked on Friday.





Speaking at the National Leadership Retreat, President Kagame said:





“One morning, I called one of the leaders and the Prime Minister about the Coronavirus and asked that they examine each one of us ahead of the Leader’s Retreat.”





“I told them to tell the Minister of Health to ensure this.”





“She responded that we have 3,500 kits, and that using 400 of them to test leaders would seriously deplete the number of kits we have.”





“The person I sent told her that the message is an instruction and that if she has objections she should call me.”





“Later we discovered that we do not have the kits as she said.”





“We have kits for only 95 people and not 3,500.”





“I asked her about this and she started giving excuses in a long story.”





“You leaders, you cannot even speak the truth; how do you expect to solve problems?”





Kagame went on to read riot act to other Ministers and warned that others would be shown the door over ‘habitual gross errors and repeated leadership failures,”





The Coronavirus was discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December 2019 and has so far infected 74,576 with over 2,100 dead in China alone.





Last week on Friday, Egypt confirmed its first case of the deadly coronavirus - the first and only in Africa so far.



