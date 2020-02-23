Sunday, February 23, 2020- Rwanda is known to be a hotbed of beautiful women but on Saturday, Naomi Nishimwe, was crowned the fairest of them all during the Miss Rwanda 2020 beauty pageant.





The ravishing beauty saw off competition from 19 other beauties to the crown in a glamorous event held at the Intare Conference Arena in Kigali.





The new beauty queen walked back home with a brand-new Suzuki Swift, courtesy of Rwanda Motors, a monthly salary of Rwf800,000(Sh87,000) from Africa Improved Foods (AIF), and additional goodies from Miss Rwanda’s partners.





She will also represent Rwanda at the Miss World 2020.









