Thursday, February 27, 2020 - A home wrecker who has been taking advantage of his mistress’ husband’s absence to feast and satisfy his sexual appetite was caught pants down by the husband’s brothers and beaten like a stray dog.





The merciless brothers meted out instant justice on the home wrecker, brutally assaulting him on behalf of their brother who was not present.

In the leaked video footage, the home wrecker who is sitting down with his legs crossed to hide his manhood appears to be bleeding from the mouth.

The assailants then call their brother and hand over the mobile phone to the home wrecker so that he can break the bad news to him.

The man stammers and struggles to explain his philandering activities.

He then manages to gather some courage and confess that he has been having an illicit affair with his wife.

He didn’t even have a chance to dress up after he was caught red handed eating the “forbidden fruit”.

The notorious hyena was stark naked trying to hide his man hood.

Watch the dramatic video.