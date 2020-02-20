Thursday, February 20, 2020 - This notorious thief, who is part of gang that has been breaking into houses in Roysambu and stealing laptops, money and other electronics, was finally caught live in the act.





He had broken into three houses with his accomplice and just when they were about to break into the fourth house, they were caught red handed.





His accomplice, who was armed, managed to escape after shooting in the air to scare residents but this guy was not lucky.





He was beaten like a sick dog by irate residents of Roysambu and forced to confess where they had stolen the items that he was caught with.





This idiot is lucky to be alive.





Watch videos.