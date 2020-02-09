Sunday, February 9, 2020 - Business came to a standstill after a man stormed a church breathing fire and disgraced a pastor for destroying his marriage.





The man ranted in front of the congregants and revealed that the rogue preacher had sex with his wife and after sleeping with his wife, he started seducing his own daughter.





A video shared online shows the disgraced pastor covered in shame and trying to flee after the angry man disgraced him in front of his congregants.





Some of the congregants’ were seen recording the dramatic moment.

Cases of pastors engaging in sexual immorality are on the rise.





They use their positions to exploit female congregants sexually after brainwashing them.





Watch the dramatic video.