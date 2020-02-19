Wednesday February 19, 2020 - Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nancy Macharia, has said the Government will spend Sh 7 billion to promote P1 teachers from July 1, 2020.





Appearing before the National Assembly’s Education Committee on Wednesday, Macharia also said all tutors in the country will receive a salary raise from July 1st, 2020





She told the committee that she plans to recruit 5000 teachers for secondary schools while they intend to use Sh1.2bn to recruit 10,000 teachers under internship.





“With 100% transition and CBC ,there’s over-enrollment and a great need for more teachers,” said Macharia.





Education Principal Secretary, Dr. Belio Kipsang, appealed to the MPs to avail more resources to activate the CBC and enhance the huge enrollment.





