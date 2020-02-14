Friday February 14,2020 - Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, is an amorous man going by what former Meru Women Representative, Florence Kajuju, said a couple of days of ago.





While at an official function, Kajuju unwittingly said that she had talked to Duale the previous night but upon realising, quickly reversed and said it was in the evening.





However, the cat was already out of the bag and Kajuju could not continue with her speech as the audience had burst into uncontrollable laughter.





"At least we are agemates," Kajuju, who is currently the Chairperson of the Commission on Administrative Justice, said.





Duale, who was also attending the event made matters worse when he suggested that they probably also meet at night.





“Yes we met at night but on official capacity,” Duale, who is the Garissa Town MP stated.

The Majority leader is married to a beautiful wife with dozens of kids.





He has also had an affair with former Presidential hopeful, Nazlin Omar.



