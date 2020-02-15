Zetech University





An Exciting Opportunity: Administrative Assistant – Zetech Digital School (ZDS)

Job Ref: ZU/10/25/94

Zetech University is a premier university offering exceptional learning to thousands of students from Kenya and beyond.

The University offers programmes in Information Technology, Business, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Hospitality and Tourism, Development studies, Communication and Media Studies.

Our Mission is to provide holistic education by promoting excellence in research, integrating innovation and technology in learning with the aim of developing well rounded citizens to impact the social, political and economic world. In line with our commitment to bring on board talented and motivated team members, we are seeking to recruit a suitably qualified candidate to fill the position of an Administrative Assistant – Zetech Digital School (ZDS) .

The ideal candidate is a character that is performance oriented and a driven professional.

S/he must be a highly committed individual who is proactive, self-motivated, customer focused and dedicated to offering service while providing solutions and support in a timely manner.

Duties and Responsibilities

The position holder will be responsible for the following duties amongst others:

· Ensure that all Unit Notes, CATs and Assignment are posted on the portal on time.

· Ensure communication of deadlines and procedure for registration of units to ZDS(Zetech Digital School) students

· Ensure communication of Exams timetable to ZDS students: following up to solving clashing timetables, and Ensuring that all ZDS courses on offer are timetabled.

· Be the point of collection for ZDS student feedback by acting on student complaints and addressing them with the relevant offices

· Build stable, secure, and attractive web applications based on predetermined specifications.

· Creativity in coming up with applications and ability to execute one’s own ideas that will further the goals of Zetech Digital School.

· Coming up with innovative ideas and applications that will integrate with the LMS (Learning Management System).

· Maintaining the LMS serving several users and support all on-site and off-site module system users, create user accounts and communicate user log in credentials, manage user cohorts and groups on the LMS, create module spaces for content experts to upload their module content on the LMS, train users on using the LMS.

· Support all IT related strategies aimed at making work easy for the ZDS e.g. ERP and other technological platforms

Qualifications

· A Bachelor of Education in Educational Technology Degree OR a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science/Information technology or any other recognized equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Critical Attributes

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills

· A motivated self-starter.

· Capable of working independently and committed to working collaboratively with a range of colleagues from across the university.

· S/he will need to be flexible, adapting the support they offer to the needs of the students in this evolving role

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send their applications to vacancies@zetech.ac.ke quoting Job Ref: ZU/10/25/94 on the subject line and; indicating their current and expected salary, not later than 27th February, 2020.

Kindly note, that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.