Position: Admin & Event Planner
Location: Nairobi
Salary: 60 – 80K
Job description
Our client is a Global Leadership organization whose members include influential and innovative business leaders who run diverse businesses while providing innovative solutions to communities. The organization is member based and provides global networking activities, training and growth opportunities for their members. They seek to hire an Administrator cum Event Planner who will be tasked with efficiently office operations, coordination and management of member interaction activities as well as smooth running of events and trainings
Responsibilities
  • Assist with the planning and development of annual learning calendar
  • Upload and maintain all events via CVent; targeting a minimum of 4 events per annum
  • Work collaboratively with Learning Officer through regular planning meetings/telecoms
  • Manage events together with Chapter chair by; selecting Vendors, venue and service providers, sending invitations, confirmation/logistics and collating RSVP’s
  • Prepare, track and maintain Learning budget while controlling expenditure
  • Management of Chapter Membership, and updating details of member’s Spouse details, Children name(s) and age(s) and Dietary requirements
  • Event Logistics – Assist with preparation of ‘run order/program’, special guests etc.
  • Planning for Seating plans and name badges, Resource requirements e.g. AV etc, Gifting, Post- event Evaluation forms (via CVent)
  • Post Event Administration i.e.; sending Thank you, letters, Collate overall evaluation and update E-Bank
  • Reconciling all invoices paid, pending invoices to Wrap up event
  • Reporting on Record the Actual expense of event vs budget variance, RSVP vs member attendance
  • Assist Learning officer with quarterly and final year end “BOB” award submission
  • Pay vendors/suppliers in accordance with local chapter finance policy
  • Ensure that Finance officer approves the signing of any contracts, in writing or alternatively sign the contract him/herself
  • General administration: Maintain the chapter home page (introduction, events, discussions etc), maintain all data and history of Chapter, Filing of meeting minutes, Partner files and project files
  • Update chapter health dashboard every quarter on Salesforce
  • Keep regular back-ups of computer data
  • Manage email account, respond to general email queries sent and annual anti-virus updates, etc.
Qualifications 
  • Bachelor’s degree in a Business related field
  • 3-5 years’ professional experience working with chief executives or supporting high-level customers
  • Professional certificate in event/project management is added advantage;
  • 2 years’ membership, association, or non-profit organization experience preferred
  • Basic financial management course or experience is desired
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office (Google drive, Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook)
  • Working knowledge of social media platforms and use of salesforce and CVent is an added advantage
  • Strong office administration skills
  • Ability to manage multiple tasks and projects simultaneously in an environment of changing priorities
  • Ability to meet critical deadlines and set priorities in a timely fashion – excellent time management
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Excellent organizational skills and commitment to detail
  • Ability to work independently and be self-motivated.
  • Ability to work flexible and/or extended hours as needed
  • Works collaboratively in a multi-cultural organization with diverse membership base
  • Mature, diplomatic, Poised, Confident and Responsible individual
  • Service and detail oriented, positive attitude, creative and good problem solver
  • Eager to learn, grow and adapt to a fast-paced environment
  • Ability to think out of the box
  • Good interpersonal and social skills
How to Apply
