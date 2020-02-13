Position: Admin & Event Planner

Location: Nairobi

Salary: 60 – 80K

Job description

Our client is a Global Leadership organization whose members include influential and innovative business leaders who run diverse businesses while providing innovative solutions to communities. The organization is member based and provides global networking activities, training and growth opportunities for their members. They seek to hire an Administrator cum Event Planner who will be tasked with efficiently office operations, coordination and management of member interaction activities as well as smooth running of events and trainings

Responsibilities

Assist with the planning and development of annual learning calendar

Upload and maintain all events via CVent; targeting a minimum of 4 events per annum

Work collaboratively with Learning Officer through regular planning meetings/telecoms

Manage events together with Chapter chair by; selecting Vendors, venue and service providers, sending invitations, confirmation/logistics and collating RSVP’s

Prepare, track and maintain Learning budget while controlling expenditure

Management of Chapter Membership, and updating details of member’s Spouse details, Children name(s) and age(s) and Dietary requirements

Event Logistics – Assist with preparation of ‘run order/program’, special guests etc.

Planning for Seating plans and name badges, Resource requirements e.g. AV etc, Gifting, Post- event Evaluation forms (via CVent)

Post Event Administration i.e.; sending Thank you, letters, Collate overall evaluation and update E-Bank

Reconciling all invoices paid, pending invoices to Wrap up event

Reporting on Record the Actual expense of event vs budget variance, RSVP vs member attendance

Assist Learning officer with quarterly and final year end “BOB” award submission

Pay vendors/suppliers in accordance with local chapter finance policy

Ensure that Finance officer approves the signing of any contracts, in writing or alternatively sign the contract him/herself

General administration: Maintain the chapter home page (introduction, events, discussions etc), maintain all data and history of Chapter, Filing of meeting minutes, Partner files and project files

Update chapter health dashboard every quarter on Salesforce

Keep regular back-ups of computer data

Manage email account, respond to general email queries sent and annual anti-virus updates, etc.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in a Business related field

3-5 years’ professional experience working with chief executives or supporting high-level customers

Professional certificate in event/project management is added advantage;

2 years’ membership, association, or non-profit organization experience preferred

Basic financial management course or experience is desired

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Google drive, Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook)

Working knowledge of social media platforms and use of salesforce and CVent is an added advantage

Strong office administration skills

Ability to manage multiple tasks and projects simultaneously in an environment of changing priorities

Ability to meet critical deadlines and set priorities in a timely fashion – excellent time management

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Excellent organizational skills and commitment to detail

Ability to work independently and be self-motivated.

Ability to work flexible and/or extended hours as needed

Works collaboratively in a multi-cultural organization with diverse membership base

Mature, diplomatic, Poised, Confident and Responsible individual

Service and detail oriented, positive attitude, creative and good problem solver

Eager to learn, grow and adapt to a fast-paced environment

Ability to think out of the box

Good interpersonal and social skills