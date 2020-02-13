Position: Admin & Event Planner
Location: Nairobi
Salary: 60 – 80K
Job description
Our client is a Global Leadership organization whose members include influential and innovative business leaders who run diverse businesses while providing innovative solutions to communities. The organization is member based and provides global networking activities, training and growth opportunities for their members. They seek to hire an Administrator cum Event Planner who will be tasked with efficiently office operations, coordination and management of member interaction activities as well as smooth running of events and trainings
Responsibilities
- Assist
with the planning and development of annual learning calendar
- Upload
and maintain all events via CVent; targeting a minimum of 4 events per
annum
- Work
collaboratively with Learning Officer through regular planning
meetings/telecoms
- Manage
events together with Chapter chair by; selecting Vendors, venue and
service providers, sending invitations, confirmation/logistics and
collating RSVP’s
- Prepare,
track and maintain Learning budget while controlling expenditure
- Management
of Chapter Membership, and updating details of member’s Spouse details,
Children name(s) and age(s) and Dietary requirements
- Event
Logistics – Assist with preparation of ‘run order/program’, special guests
etc.
- Planning
for Seating plans and name badges, Resource requirements e.g. AV etc,
Gifting, Post- event Evaluation forms (via CVent)
- Post
Event Administration i.e.; sending Thank you, letters, Collate overall
evaluation and update E-Bank
- Reconciling
all invoices paid, pending invoices to Wrap up event
- Reporting
on Record the Actual expense of event vs budget variance, RSVP vs member
attendance
- Assist
Learning officer with quarterly and final year end “BOB” award submission
- Pay
vendors/suppliers in accordance with local chapter finance policy
- Ensure
that Finance officer approves the signing of any contracts, in writing or
alternatively sign the contract him/herself
- General
administration: Maintain the chapter home page (introduction, events,
discussions etc), maintain all data and history of Chapter, Filing of
meeting minutes, Partner files and project files
- Update
chapter health dashboard every quarter on Salesforce
- Keep
regular back-ups of computer data
- Manage
email account, respond to general email queries sent and annual anti-virus
updates, etc.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
degree in a Business related field
- 3-5
years’ professional experience working with chief executives or supporting
high-level customers
- Professional
certificate in event/project management is added advantage;
- 2
years’ membership, association, or non-profit organization experience
preferred
- Basic
financial management course or experience is desired
- Proficient
in Microsoft Office (Google drive, Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook)
- Working
knowledge of social media platforms and use of salesforce and CVent is an
added advantage
- Strong
office administration skills
- Ability
to manage multiple tasks and projects simultaneously in an environment of
changing priorities
- Ability
to meet critical deadlines and set priorities in a timely fashion –
excellent time management
- Excellent
written and verbal communication skills
- Excellent
organizational skills and commitment to detail
- Ability
to work independently and be self-motivated.
- Ability
to work flexible and/or extended hours as needed
- Works
collaboratively in a multi-cultural organization with diverse membership
base
- Mature,
diplomatic, Poised, Confident and Responsible individual
- Service
and detail oriented, positive attitude, creative and good problem solver
- Eager
to learn, grow and adapt to a fast-paced environment
- Ability
to think out of the box
- Good
interpersonal and social skills
How to Apply
