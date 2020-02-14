0
Job Title: Accounts Intern
Job Location: Mombasa
Duties and Responsibilities
·         Undertake data entry and recording in the Accounting system.
·         Assist with accounts receivable, payable and bank reconciliation.
·         Assist with statutory preparations and filing.
·         Assist in the preparation of financial reports.
·         Assist in filing and maintaining accurate and complete financial records.
·         Any other duties as assigned
Qualifications
·         Must be a recent graduate or actively working towards a Bachelors’ degree in Accounting.
·         Satisfactory completion of introductory accounting courses and a basic understanding of accounting and financial principles. (Minimum CPA 2).
·         Aptitude for math, proficiency with computers.
·         Strong verbal and written communication skills.
·         High level of efficiency, accuracy, and responsibility.
·         Motivation and strong desire to take on new challenges and learn as much as possible.
Interested candidates are invited to strictly email their cover letter and CV to careers@hrmconnection.com by 29th February 2020.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
