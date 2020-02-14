Job Title: Accounts Intern
Job Location: Mombasa
Duties and Responsibilities
· Undertake data entry and recording in the Accounting system.
· Assist with accounts receivable, payable and bank reconciliation.
· Assist with statutory preparations and filing.
· Assist in the preparation of financial reports.
· Assist in filing and maintaining accurate and complete financial records.
· Any other duties as assigned
Qualifications
· Must be a recent graduate or actively working towards a Bachelors’ degree in Accounting.
· Satisfactory completion of introductory accounting courses and a basic understanding of accounting and financial principles. (Minimum CPA 2).
· Aptitude for math, proficiency with computers.
· Strong verbal and written communication skills.
· High level of efficiency, accuracy, and responsibility.
· Motivation and strong desire to take on new challenges and learn as much as possible.
Interested candidates are invited to strictly email their cover letter and CV to careers@hrmconnection.com by 29th February 2020.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
