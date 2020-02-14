Job Title: Accounts Intern

Job Location: Mombasa

Duties and Responsibilities

· Undertake data entry and recording in the Accounting system.

· Assist with accounts receivable, payable and bank reconciliation.

· Assist with statutory preparations and filing.

· Assist in the preparation of financial reports.

· Assist in filing and maintaining accurate and complete financial records.

· Any other duties as assigned

Qualifications

· Must be a recent graduate or actively working towards a Bachelors’ degree in Accounting.

· Satisfactory completion of introductory accounting courses and a basic understanding of accounting and financial principles. (Minimum CPA 2).

· Aptitude for math, proficiency with computers.

· Strong verbal and written communication skills.

· High level of efficiency, accuracy, and responsibility.

· Motivation and strong desire to take on new challenges and learn as much as possible.

Interested candidates are invited to strictly email their cover letter and CV to careers@hrmconnection.com by 29th February 2020.