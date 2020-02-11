Job Title: Senior Accounts Assistant – Law Firm

Location: Nairobi

Salary: 70k – 100k

Our client is an established premier law firm providing a comprehensive range of legal services and solutions for both domestic and international clients.

They seek to recruit a senior accounts assistant who will be tasked with the day to day accounts of the firm and ensure compliance with accounting standards and practices.

Responsibilities

· Manage all day to day accounting operations of the business ensuring that correct transactions are posted in the system in a timely and accurate manner.

· Ensure that the company’s financial and accounting policies are implemented correctly.

· Provide feedback on company policies and procedures, and constantly look out for potential changes that could improve operational efficiency, reduce costs or improve cash flow management. Stay up to date with technological advances and accounting software to be used for financial purposes

· Establish and maintain financial policies and procedures for the company

· Ensure the integrity of the financial data in the accounting software.

· Implement a strict internal control framework, with adequate checks and balances, to mitigate the risk of fraud or error.

· Analyze transaction data and make recommendations on general business optimization.

· Ensure that the company is fully compliant with all tax and financial obligations as per the legislation and regulations of Kenya. Engage third parties to provide assistance as and when necessary.

· Develop and track department key performance indicators and provide regular feedback to the team on these and any areas in need of improvement.

· Manage the annual external audit and present the draft audited accounts to the Senior Management for review and sign off.

· Prepare monthly financial reports on company performance, and ensure any issues are investigated and explained.

· Provide insightful information and expectations to senior executives to aid in long-term and short-term decision making.

Qualifications

· Bachelors Degree in a Business related course

· Minimum 6 years of experience working in a busy accounts office.

· Qualified Accountant (CPA (K), ACCA or equivalent) are a mandatory requirement

· Must be below 35 years.

· Attention to detail and exceptional organizational skills

· Ability to advise critically and appraise policies and procedures and make suggestions for improvements. Adaptable and flexible with the ability to drive change and transformation.

· Must uphold confidentiality, be tactful, and proactive.

· Committed to professional values and work ethics with a high sense of integrity.

· Able to lead, motivate and bring the best out of a team of professionals.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Senior Accounts Assistant- Law Firm) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Monday 17th February 2019.

Kindly indicate the current/last salary on your CV.

NB: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.