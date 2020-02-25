GRADE

: A/B (1 POST)





REF : TUC/AD/93/02/20

Responsible to : Section Head

Duties and Responsibilities

Receive and bank revenue.

Petty cash and cheque payments

Maintain ledger books and preparation of cash flow statements.

Any other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.

Qualification Requirements:

For appointment to this position the candidate must have

Must have grade a mean of C Plain in KCSE or equivalent and at least C minus in mathematics at KCSE

Must have CPA I

Must have a certificate in Computer Literacy.

Should show exemplary work performance

Should have 2 years’ experience as an account assistant or its equivalent

How to Apply

Applicants must submit ten (10) copies of application letters giving details of their age, Education and professional qualifications, detailed work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s day telephone and email address, and enclosing duly certified copies of certificates and testimonials and giving names and addresses of three (3) referees who are knowledgeable

about the applicants’ competence accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae.

Applicants should request their referees to write and send their confidential recommendation letters on their behalf directly to the undersigned. The name and the reference number of the position for which application is made should be clearly

indicated on the envelope. Applications should reach the undersigned not later than Friday 6th March, 2020 at 5 p.m .