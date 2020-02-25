GRADE: A/B (1 POST)
REF: TUC/AD/93/02/20
Responsible to: Section Head
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receive
and bank revenue.
- Petty
cash and cheque payments
- Maintain
ledger books and preparation of cash flow statements.
- Any
other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.
Qualification Requirements:
For appointment to this position the candidate must have
- Must
have grade a mean of C Plain in KCSE or equivalent and at least C minus in
mathematics at KCSE
- Must
have CPA I
- Must
have a certificate in Computer Literacy.
- Should
show exemplary work performance
- Should
have 2 years’ experience as an account assistant or its equivalent
How to Apply
Applicants must submit ten (10) copies of application letters giving details of their age, Education and professional qualifications, detailed work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s day telephone and email address, and enclosing duly certified copies of certificates and testimonials and giving names and addresses of three (3) referees who are knowledgeable
about the applicants’ competence accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae.
about the applicants’ competence accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae.
Applicants should request their referees to write and send their confidential recommendation letters on their behalf directly to the undersigned. The name and the reference number of the position for which application is made should be clearly
indicated on the envelope. Applications should reach the undersigned not later than Friday 6th March, 2020 at 5 p.m.
indicated on the envelope. Applications should reach the undersigned not later than Friday 6th March, 2020 at 5 p.m.
THE PRINCIPAL,
THARAKA UNIVERSITY COLLEGE
P.O BOX 193-60215
MARIMANTI
THARAKA UNIVERSITY COLLEGE
P.O BOX 193-60215
MARIMANTI
Loading...
Post a Comment