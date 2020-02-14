Job Title:

Accounts Assistant





Job Location: Mombasa

Industry: FMCG

We are searching for a motivated Accounting Assistant who is an excellent multi-tasker with exceptional communication and time management skills.

To be a successful Accounting Assistant, you should have an understanding of basic Accounting principles and proficiency with computers and software, such as MS Excel or Quick books. You should be trustworthy, efficient, and organized

Duties and Responsibilities

· Review and disbursement of authorized petty cash requests. Replenishment of petty cash.

· Process accounting documents such as invoices and investment disbursements.

· Initiate authorization and payment of accounting documents

· Prepare and submission of with-holding tax and with-holding VAT to KRA before deadlines.

· Prepare and submit statutory deductions to the specific authorities.

· Assist in review, coding, and filing of financial records.

· Cash withdrawals, the collection of cheque books and bank statements and any other duties

· Carry out the formulation, preparation, and monitoring of the Society’s budgets performance reports and cash flows.

· Ensure compliance with statutory requirements, policies, strategies, procedures, and standards.

· Prepare cash books and monthly bank reconciliation statements

· Prepare financial reports to management

· Carry out any other relevant duty as assigned by immediate supervisor

Qualifications

· Bachelors’ degree in Commerce / Accounting/ Business administration

· Minimum CPA Section 3 or equivalent

· Must be conversant with QuickBooks.

· Previous relevant work experience required.

· At least 2 -3 years of experience.

Skills required

· Good Analytical skills.

· Knowledge of principles and standard practices of accounting.

· Knowledge of budget preparation and control process

· Attention to detail and exceptional organizational skills

· Ability to advise critically and appraise policies and procedures and make suggestions for improvements.

· Adaptable and flexible with the ability to drive change and transformation.

· Must uphold confidentiality, be tactful, and proactive.

· Committed to professional values and work ethics with a high sense of integrity.

Interested candidates are invited to strictly email their cover letter and CV to careers@hrmconnection.com by 29th February 2020.