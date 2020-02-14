Job Title: Management Accountant
Job Location: Mombasa
Industry: FMCG
Position Highlights: Management accountants prepare detailed analyses of both business problems and opportunities.
Their reports are ultimately used to assist a company’s senior management in making the decisions that determine the company’s financial success.
Management accounting is the process of preparing reports about business operations that help managers make short-term and long-term decisions.
It helps a business pursue its goals by identifying, measuring, analyzing, interpreting and communicating information to managers.
Duties & Responsibilities
· Proven experience as management accountant, accounting supervisor or similar role
· Solid knowledge of basic and advanced accounting and financial principles and practices
· Excellent knowledge of cost accounting and reporting
· Excellent knowledge or risk analysis, budgeting and forecasting
· Working knowledge of financial software and MS Office –Sage Pastel.
· Analytical mind with aptitude in math
· Excellent communication and presentation skills
· A problem-solver with attention to detail
· Organizational and leadership skills
· Ability to work in a team.
Qualifications & Experience
· B.Com in accounting, finance or similar field
· Relevant certification or working towards certification. (e.g. CIMA,ACCA or CPA)
· 5 years working experience minimum in a busy manufacturing environment. Experience as a cost accountant will be a plus.
Interested candidates are invited to strictly email their cover letter and CV to careers@hrmconnection.com by 29th February 2020.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
