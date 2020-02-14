Job Title:

Management Accountant





Job Location: Mombasa

Industry: FMCG

Position Highlights: Management accountants prepare detailed analyses of both business problems and opportunities.

Their reports are ultimately used to assist a company’s senior management in making the decisions that determine the company’s financial success.

Management accounting is the process of preparing reports about business operations that help managers make short-term and long-term decisions.

It helps a business pursue its goals by identifying, measuring, analyzing, interpreting and communicating information to managers.

Duties & Responsibilities

· Proven experience as management accountant, accounting supervisor or similar role

· Solid knowledge of basic and advanced accounting and financial principles and practices

· Excellent knowledge of cost accounting and reporting

· Excellent knowledge or risk analysis, budgeting and forecasting

· Working knowledge of financial software and MS Office –Sage Pastel.

· Analytical mind with aptitude in math

· Excellent communication and presentation skills

· A problem-solver with attention to detail

· Organizational and leadership skills

· Ability to work in a team.

Qualifications & Experience

· B.Com in accounting, finance or similar field

· Relevant certification or working towards certification. (e.g. CIMA,ACCA or CPA)

· 5 years working experience minimum in a busy manufacturing environment. Experience as a cost accountant will be a plus.

Interested candidates are invited to strictly email their cover letter and CV to careers@hrmconnection.com by 29th February 2020.