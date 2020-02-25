0
Position: Chief Accountant – Real Estate
Industry: Real Estate
Gross Salary: 70-80K
Location: Nairobi
 Job description
Our Client is a well-established real estate development company. They seek to hire an efficient accountant who will be tasked with the day to day accounting functions.
Responsibilities
  • Ensuring that rent& service charge collection targets are met by the property manager
  • Bank reconciliations review
  • Approval of transactions in the ERP System
  • Approval of Company Expenditures
  • Reviewing of Service Charge Accounts and updating the management firms time to time
  • Review of Vacant houses, Deposit refunds & leases
  • Reviewing of landlord statements and Ensuring they are paid on time
  • Ensuring proper filling of tenant leases and management contracts
  • Preparation of Company financial statements monthly quarterly and annually
  • Preparation of Company annual budgets and ensuring they are realized.
  • Ensure Company taxes due are properly computed, accounted for and remitted on time
  • Monitoring of General Performances & Appraisals of company Finance Department
  • Preparation of Group Insurance Covers & monitoring their expiry dates & Payments
  • Ensure Group loans and interest due are properly computed and accounted for,
  • Monitor loan repayment schedules and ensure loans are paid on due dates.
Qualifications
  • Bachelors Degree in Commerce/Accounting and related fields
  • Must have a CPA(K)
  • At least 5 years of accounting experience.
  • Experience in real estate is an added advantage.
  • Proficient in computer usage and knowledge of QuickBooks and other
  • Team player, who works well across functions and levels
  • Should be very flexible
 How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Chief Accountant – Real Estate ) to ericmotvacancies@gmail.com  on or before Thursday 5th March 2020. Only applicants meeting the strict criteria outlined above will be contacted as part of the shortlisting process.
