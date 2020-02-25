Position: Chief Accountant – Real Estate
Industry: Real Estate
Gross Salary: 70-80K
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Our Client is a well-established real estate development company. They seek to hire an efficient accountant who will be tasked with the day to day accounting functions.
Responsibilities
- Ensuring
that rent& service charge collection targets are met by the property
manager
- Bank
reconciliations review
- Approval
of transactions in the ERP System
- Approval
of Company Expenditures
- Reviewing
of Service Charge Accounts and updating the management firms time to time
- Review
of Vacant houses, Deposit refunds & leases
- Reviewing
of landlord statements and Ensuring they are paid on time
- Ensuring
proper filling of tenant leases and management contracts
- Preparation
of Company financial statements monthly quarterly and annually
- Preparation
of Company annual budgets and ensuring they are realized.
- Ensure
Company taxes due are properly computed, accounted for and remitted on
time
- Monitoring
of General Performances & Appraisals of company Finance Department
- Preparation
of Group Insurance Covers & monitoring their expiry dates &
Payments
- Ensure
Group loans and interest due are properly computed and accounted for,
- Monitor
loan repayment schedules and ensure loans are paid on due dates.
Qualifications
- Bachelors
Degree in Commerce/Accounting and related fields
- Must
have a CPA(K)
- At
least 5 years of accounting experience.
- Experience
in real estate is an added advantage.
- Proficient
in computer usage and knowledge of QuickBooks and other
- Team
player, who works well across functions and levels
- Should
be very flexible
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Chief Accountant – Real Estate ) to ericmotvacancies@gmail.com on or before Thursday 5th March 2020. Only applicants meeting the strict criteria outlined above will be contacted as part of the shortlisting process.
