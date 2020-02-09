0
We are in the Financial Management space providing innovative financial products & solutions.
We are looking to fill in the position of Reconciliation Accountant.
Scope: Review all Reconciliation; perform revenue trends; ensure completeness and accuracy of reconciliations; monthly revenue assurance reports
Responsibilities:
·         Manage the process of performing revenue trends and data mining to detect abnormal activity and possible revenue loss.
·         Daily review of all outlet’s reconciliation reports done to ensure standards are adhered to across the company
·         Ensure completeness and accuracy of reconciliations across all Kava outlets.
·         Consistency in meeting reconciliations standards or benchmarks.
·         Adequacy of personal competence to effectively perform reconciliation tasks.
·         Perform regular reconciliation and (gap) analysis of revenue streams
Eligibility:
·         Bachelor’s degree in Finance / Commerce/ or related field
·         CPA (K)
·         3 – 5 years progressive experience in Finance / Accounting
·         Advanced Excel skills
·         Experience in use of an automated financial system / software
·         Proficient communicator at all levels, both verbal and written.
·         Demonstrate proactive approaches to problem-solving with strong decision-making capability
How to Apply:
If you possess the above qualifications and skills, please send us your CV citing your expected salary to recruit@kava.africa by 12th February, 2020.
Use Reconciliation Accountant as your email subject.
Please note only successful candidates will be contacted.
