ACCOUNTANT
Our client is seeking to recruit accountant to join their dedicated team
Responsibilities
- Manage
all accounting operations based on accounting principles.
- Prepare
budget and financial forecasts.
- Publish
financial statements in time.
- Conduct
month-end and year-end close process.
- Compute
taxes and prepare tax returns.
- Audit
financial transactions and document accounting control procedures.
- Determines
payroll requirements; maintains payroll data; prepares and processes
monthly payrolls.
- File
all statutory deductions-PAYE, NHIF & NSSF
- Interacts
with internal and external auditors in completing audits.
- Prepare
and review budgets, revenue, expenses, payroll entries, invoices, Bank
reconciliation and other accounting documents.
- Prepare
profit and loss statements and monthly closing and cost accounting
reports.
- Supervise
the input and handling of financial data and reports for the company’s
automated financial systems.
- Establish,
maintain, and coordinate the implementation of accounting and accounting
control procedures.
Qualifications
- Accounting
experience and not less than 4 years.
- Must
have a clear understanding and knowledge of calculating and paying.
- Excellent
working knowledge of Sage
- Excellent
interpersonal skills.
How to Apply
If qualified kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com clearly indicating “Accountant” on the subject line by 26th February 2020
