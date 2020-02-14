Job Title:

Accountant





Location: Thika

Salary: Competitive,

Reference no: CIH-HR-09/2020

Our client is a premier Hotel School focusing on hospitality and other related disciplines.

They seek to recruit an accountant who has strong proficiency in mathematics and statistics and has strong communication skills that will help to develop courteous conversation with the customers.

Duties and responsibilities

· To verify accuracy of accounting data

· Coordinate the production of financial and management information

· Maintain data integrity of financial records including the General and subsidiary ledgers.

· Ensure all financial transactions are properly and timely updated and recorded.

· Analyze and interpret financial data and recommend changes to improve systems, Processes and financial performance.

· Review accounting, account analysis and reconciliation (banks, cash, Receivables, and payables).

· Ensure statutory payments are completed and made on time (NHIF, PAYE, and NSSF), administering VAT and processing returns.

· Update financial records by reviewing and posting various General ledger journal entries with recent transactions and changes.

· Manage the preparation of all management reports

· Ensure timely and professional communication between the Accounting department and internal and external customers.

· Any other duty as assigned

Qualifications

· Holder of CPA Section 4 and above

· Diploma in Banking or Certified Credit Management (CCM) is an added advantage

· Mean grade C+ in KCSE, C+ in Mathematics and English

· MUST have 3 years’ relevant work experience in accounting or finance

· Aged between 25 – 35 years

· Knowledge of QuickBooks will be an added advantage

· Knowledge in Microsoft office applications and other accounting software

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience send your cover letter and CV to principal@cascade.ac.ke quoting the job title on the email subject (Accountant-Thika) on or before to 14th February, 2020.

Kindly do not apply if you do not meet minimum requirements.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.