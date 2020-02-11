We are in the Financial Management space providing innovative financial products & solutions.

We are looking to fill in the position of Reconciliation Accountant .

Scope: Review all Reconciliation; perform revenue trends; ensure completeness and accuracy of reconciliations; monthly revenue assurance reports

Responsibilities:

· Manage the process of performing revenue trends and data mining to detect abnormal activity and possible revenue loss.

· Daily review of all outlet’s reconciliation reports done to ensure standards are adhered to across the company

· Ensure completeness and accuracy of reconciliations across all Kava outlets.

· Consistency in meeting reconciliations standards or benchmarks.

· Adequacy of personal competence to effectively perform reconciliation tasks.

· Perform regular reconciliation and (gap) analysis of revenue streams

Eligibility:

· Bachelor’s degree in Finance / Commerce/ or related field

· CPA (K)

· 3 – 5 years progressive experience in Finance / Accounting

· Advanced Excel skills

· Experience in use of an automated financial system / software

· Proficient communicator at all levels, both verbal and written.

· Demonstrate proactive approaches to problem-solving with strong decision-making capability

How to Apply:

If you possess the above qualifications and skills, please send us your CV citing your expected salary to recruit@kava.africa by 12th February, 2020.

Use Reconciliation Accountant as your email subject.