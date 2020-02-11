We are looking to fill in the position of Reconciliation Accountant.
Scope: Review all Reconciliation; perform revenue trends; ensure completeness and accuracy of reconciliations; monthly revenue assurance reports
Responsibilities:
· Manage the process of performing revenue trends and data mining to detect abnormal activity and possible revenue loss.
· Daily review of all outlet’s reconciliation reports done to ensure standards are adhered to across the company
· Ensure completeness and accuracy of reconciliations across all Kava outlets.
· Consistency in meeting reconciliations standards or benchmarks.
· Adequacy of personal competence to effectively perform reconciliation tasks.
· Perform regular reconciliation and (gap) analysis of revenue streams
Eligibility:
· Bachelor’s degree in Finance / Commerce/ or related field
· CPA (K)
· 3 – 5 years progressive experience in Finance / Accounting
· Advanced Excel skills
· Experience in use of an automated financial system / software
· Proficient communicator at all levels, both verbal and written.
· Demonstrate proactive approaches to problem-solving with strong decision-making capability
How to Apply:
If you possess the above qualifications and skills, please send us your CV citing your expected salary to recruit@kava.africa by 12th February, 2020.
Use Reconciliation Accountant as your email subject.
Please note only successful candidates will be contacted.
Loading...
Post a Comment