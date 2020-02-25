Tuesday February 25, 2020 - An outspoken Kalenjin Community leader has been arrested for reportedly opposing the ongoing Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rallies.





Emurua Dikirr MP, Johanna Ng’eno, was arrested on Monday alongside two MCAs.





The MCAs are Jefferson Langat - Ololulunga Ward and Stanley Langat - Ilkerin Ward.





Ngeno, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, was in a heated argument with cops who later handcuffed and ushered him into a police car.





The three were held at the Ololulunga Police Station before they were let go.





Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, said the MPs were arrested for holding a “meeting without the permission of the BBI secretariat.”





“Mheshimiwa Johanna Ng’eno has been arrested while on -meet the people tour-in his Narok County.”





“Accused of holding a meeting without the permission of BBI secretariat.”





“Meanwhile, the hate mongers are roaming freely.”





“It can’t get crazier and foolish than this,” Murkomen said.



