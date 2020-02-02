Sunday February 2, 2020 - Nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, on Friday blasted former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu for being a con man.





Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of new Kiambu Governor James Nyoro, Kamanda tore into the former county boss, stating he had warned Kiambu residents not to elect Waititu in 2017 just as he warned Nairobi residents not to elect embattled Governor Mike Sonko .





Kamanda further claimed that during the campaign period, Waititu approached him asking for a Ksh1 million loan.





The MP lamented, however, that after winning the election, Waititu allegedly embarked on amassing several high-end properties acquired using proceeds of corruption.





"During the campaigns, that man used to come to me to borrow Ksh1 million, promising he will return it.”





"Now he has bought five houses in Nairobi, including one in Runda. He lacks respect.”





"Even stealing needs intelligence.”





“This man did not have even a little intelligence," he tore into Waititu.





Kamanda further thanked Kiambu County Assembly MCAs for initiating impeachment proceedings against Waititu.





He disclosed that he had been to several strategy meetings with the MCAs.





"I was on the front-line with Nyoro (Kiambu governor) and I want to thank him because he stood firm.”





"I want to thank the MCAs of Kiambu.”





“You are great, you are like Maina Kamanda.”





“I’ve met you, especially the group of ten people.”





“We’ve drunk a lot of tea with that group while planning," Kamanda recalled.





In addition, the lawmaker thanked the Senate for voting to impeach Waititu on Wednesday, January 29.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



