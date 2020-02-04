0 , ,
A+ A-

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 - This mannerless dude couldn’t control his sexual thirst in a packed party where revelllers were seen indulging in booze, shisha and partying like there is no tomorrow.

A secret camera recorded him fingering a slay queen in the presence of other revelers.

He positioned his finger like a pro and fingered the slay queen who was rocking a short dress.

The video was shared online by a revelller who condemned the indecent act.

See how the starved hyena did it.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

 
Top