A reputable national agency is seeking to recruit suitably qualified, experienced, result-oriented and highly motivated Kenyan citizens to fill the following vacant positions:

Enforcement Officers

Grade 6

(8 Positions on Permanent & Pensionable Terms)

Reporting to the heads of the regional offices, the successful candidates will work under the supervision of senior officers and will assist in surveillance and inspection of sites, facilities and licensees to ensure there are no contraventions in the sector, and taking appropriate enforcement actions in cases of contraventions.

Key Responsibilities

(i) Supporting functions and activities in implementation of applicable standards, codes and frameworks in Kenya;

(ii) Drafting proposals for review of codes, standards and frameworks in the Country;

(iii) Coordinating functions and activities towards effective collaboration and partnerships with stakeholders;

(iv) Preparing drafts on procedures, rules or guidelines for the sector

(v) Participating In conducting compliance checks on all related areas works and services;

(vi) Conducting investigations towards allegations of contravention of frameworks;

(vii) Conducting Investigations on complaints and suspicion of contraventions;

(viii) Investigating accidents and reporting accordingly and

(ix) Handling litigation matters and drafting of legal documents.

Qualifications & Skills Required

(i) Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following disciplines Engineering, Law, Criminology, Economics, Finance, Environmental Sciences or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

(ii) Membership with a relevant professional body, where applicable;

(iii) Proficiency in Computer applications skills;

(iv) Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution and

(v) Personal attributes such as communication and reporting skills, interpersonal skills and Team player.

All Applicants MUST provide, the following documents on application;

(i) A signed application letter;

(ii) A detailed CV indicating their current and previous employers, positions held, current and expected salary, level of education and names of at least three professional referees;

(iii) Copies of academic and professional certificates;

(iv) Copy of National Identification Card or Passport;

(v) Valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations;

(vi) Valid Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);

(vii) Valid Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

(viii) Current Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC); and

(ix) Current Report from an approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

The organization will offer attractive salaries and benefits to the selected candidates who can look forward to a rewarding career in a professionally run organization.

The successful candidates will be offered employment on permanent and pensionable terms and contract terms as specified.

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the stated requirements can submit applications clearly indicating the position applied for via the below address;

DN/A 1054

P.O Box 49010-00506

Nairobi

OR Dropped at the Nation Centre, Kimathi Street, Nairobi, clearly marked DN/A 1054 on or before 21st February, 2020.

Youth, female candidates, Persons with Disability (PWD) and marginalized are encouraged to apply.