Pursuant to County Government Act 2012, section 59 (1) (a) and (b), the County Public Service Board of Marsabit wishes to recruit competent and qualified person to fill the following position in the County department of health services.

CPSBM09/31/01/2020: Community Health Assistants– Job group G/H (3 posts)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Responsibilities

Collecting health related data at household level for analysis.

Maintaining and updating community health unit registers and keeping records. Identifying common ailments and minor injuries at community level

Identifying and referring health cases to appropriate health facilities.

Visiting homes to determine the health situation and dialogue with household members; identifying and sensitizing communities on health

Monitoring growth of children under the age of five years.

Identifying defaulters of health interventions and referring them to the appropriate health facilities

Managing community health resource centre

Convening and coordinating monthly community meetings and action days

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen

Holder of Kenya certificate of secondary Education with at least mean grade D+ or its equivalent

Be a holder of at least diploma in Community Health or its equivalent

Have Two years’ work experience in Community Health

Proficiency in computer applications.





CPSBM08/31/01/2020: Nutritionists – Job group H (2 posts)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Responsibilities

Researching how the body’s functions are affected by nutrient supply

Investigating the relationship between genes and nutrients

Studying how diet affects metabolism

Examining the process of nourishment and the association between diet, disease and health

Providing health advice and promoting healthy eating

Educating health professionals and the public about nutrition

Working as part of a multi-disciplinary team/supporting the work of other health care professionals

Qualifications

Must be a Kenyan

Have a Diploma in Community Nutrition and Dietetics from Kenya Medical Training College or recognized institution.

Registered with Kenya Nutrition and Dietetic institute (KNDI).

Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution





CPSBM07/31/01/2020: Kenya Registered Community Health Nurse – Job group H (15 posts)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Responsibilities

Provide Nursing Care to Patient

Ensure availability of Supply and Equipment and maintain their inventory

Provide counselling and health education to patients

Provision of preventive, promotive, curative and rehabilitative health care services in respect of psychological and spiritual care to the patients

Co-ordination health care activities/management of Nursing services/ Classification and maintenance of information relating to patient’s admission

Formulation and execution of Nursing policies /objectives and programs

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan

Be a holder of a Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Kenya Registered Community Health Nursing, Kenya Registered Nursing, Kenyan Registered Midwifery, Kenya Registered Nursing/Midwifery or Kenya Registered Nursing / mental health from an institution recognized in Kenya;

Have a Registration Certificate issued by the Nursing Council of Kenya;

Have a valid practicing license from the Nursing Council of Kenya;

Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution





CPSBM03/31/01/2020: Medical Laboratory Technologists– Job group H (17 posts)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Responsibilities

Conduct basic and molecular virology assays, interpret and document results using manual, automated or semi-automated lab machines.

Standardized, calibrate and carry out preventive maintenance and basic troubleshooting on laboratory equipment and instrument.

Receive samples and ensure that relevant support documentation is provided.

Liaise with the study team in order to ensure that relevant samples are taken/provided, resolve discrepancies and to communicate results in line with laid down

Participate in various QAQC, EQA, IQC and regulatory agency activities within the assigned section, including developing and documenting QC

Prepare and collate results, update relevant databases and prepare reports as required.

Monitor lab resources and inform relevant staff on the replenishment

Manage and dispose of waste in line with laid down guidelines including segregation and use of specified waste disposal facilities.

Continually comply with all laid down QMS guidelines/ standards/ SOPs and comply with all health and safety guidelines

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan Citizen

Have a Diploma in Medical Laboratory Sciences or any other equivalent qualification from an institution recognized by the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board

Have a Registration Certificate issued by the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board.

Have a valid practicing license from Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board

Have a Certificate in Computer application from a recognized institution.





CPSBM04/31/01/2020: Radiographer – Job group H (4 posts)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Responsibilities

Ensure Radiation Protection Rules, policies, standards and procedures are adhered to;

Undertake Radiographic and Imaging examinations as required;

Participate in continuous medical education activities in the hospital on health facilitation;

Perform routine daily inspection of equipment and quality assurance procedures and report any deficiencies or malfunctions;

Keep up-to-date with current techniques and developments in Radiographic and imaging procedures and endeavor to achieve a high standard of image quality;

Supervise and train assistant staff and student radiographers;

Ensure effective and economic use of resources and report all occurrences of defects which may affect health and safety

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan Citizen

Have a Diploma in any of the following: Diagnostic Radiography/Medical Imaging Sciences, Ultrasound, Computerized Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Mammography, Nuclear Medicine, Radiation Therapy and Digital Medical imaging

Have a certificate of registration from the Society of Radiographers in Kenya

Have a current certificate of practice from Radiation Protection Board

Have a certificate in any computer application from a recognized institution.





CPSBM05/31/01/2020: Registered Clinical Officer – Job group H (2 posts)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Responsibilities

Seeing and examining patients;

Ordering investigations and interpreting results;

Diagnosing and Management of patients in out-patient and in-patient;

Appropriate referral and preferred treatment; and follow up;

Periodic self-assessment;

Supervising students in the department.

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan Citizen

Diploma in Clinical Medicine and Surgery or Clinical Medicine and Community Health from a recognized institution;

Certificate of Registration from the Clinical Officers’ Council; and

Have Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution





CPSBM06/31/01/2020: Health Records & Information Officers– Job group H (3 posts)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Responsibilities

Patient’s reception (CCC).

Registering and booking appointments for patients/clients (patient scheduling) Storing and retrieving medical Records and Documents.

Gathering data from different sources e.g. Laboratory, X-Ray,

Maintaining Record safety and Confidentiality in the

Support adoption of monitoring and evaluation tools for the HIV prevention, care and treatment

Perform data entry into the Ministry of Health database (DHIS) including triangulation of data and collation into MOH summary tools (MOH 731 and 711) actively interrogate data for discrepancies, errors, and missing data, in order to verify the accuracy and validity of the

Updating the Electronic Medical Records on daily

Undertake data analysis relevant to project activities and dissemination at facility

Work closely with the clinical team and community link persons in data collection, review of facility data and data for community activities with a view of identifying missed opportunities in HIV service delivery and strengthening the referral mechanism.

Assisting with the production of summary tables and graphics for health facility data and provide monthly performance feedback to health facilities on HIV service delivery against set targets.

Support clinical and community staff in utilization of data collection tools, collation and dissemination of data.

Review facility achievements against indicator targets with a view to strengthening reporting as well as decision

Support the M&E Officer in organizing identified program assessments such as DQA, CQI and need assessment for CME on data tools and data management. Keep up to date facility related data and reports for reference by the program team as well as other stakeholders.

Providing data for internal (MOH) and donor reports

Editing patient case Records

Directing patients to the relevant clinics or consulting rooms

Enhance team work and management cohesion of the facility staff

Directly supervise the data clerks and indirectly supervise community link persons in the facility on all M & E areas

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan Citizen

Diploma in Health Records and Information Technology from a recognized institution;

Registered with relevant professional body

Use of EMR and DHIS is an added advantage; and

Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution;

How to Apply

Interested persons who meet the above qualifications should download prescribed application form from our website www.marsabitcpsb.go.ke and submit dully filled form together with cover letter, updated curriculum vitae, copies of academic and professional certificates and identification card (ID) either by hand delivery to the address below on or before close of business Friday 14th February 2020;

The Acting Secretary/CEO

County Public Service Board of Marsabit

P.O. Box 110 – 60500

MARSABIT

Or alternatively submit your application online to the email: jobs@marsabitcpsb.go.ke on or before close of business Friday 14th February 2020;

The applicant should meet the requirement of chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.