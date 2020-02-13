Pursuant to County Government Act 2012, section 59 (1) (a) and (b), the County Public Service Board of Marsabit wishes to recruit competent and qualified person to fill the following position in the County department of health services.
CPSBM09/31/01/2020: Community Health Assistants– Job group G/H (3 posts)
Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable
Responsibilities
- Collecting
health related data at household level for analysis.
- Maintaining
and updating community health unit registers and keeping records.
Identifying common ailments and minor injuries at community level
- Identifying
and referring health cases to appropriate health facilities.
- Visiting
homes to determine the health situation and dialogue with household
members; identifying and sensitizing communities on health
- Monitoring
growth of children under the age of five years.
- Identifying
defaulters of health interventions and referring them to the appropriate
health facilities
- Managing
community health resource centre
- Convening
and coordinating monthly community meetings and action days
Qualifications
- Be a
Kenyan citizen
- Holder
of Kenya certificate of secondary Education with at least mean grade D+ or
its equivalent
- Be a
holder of at least diploma in Community Health or its equivalent
- Have
Two years’ work experience in Community Health
- Proficiency
in computer applications.
CPSBM08/31/01/2020: Nutritionists – Job group H (2 posts)
Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable
Responsibilities
- Researching
how the body’s functions are affected by nutrient supply
- Investigating
the relationship between genes and nutrients
- Studying
how diet affects metabolism
- Examining
the process of nourishment and the association between diet, disease and
health
- Providing
health advice and promoting healthy eating
- Educating
health professionals and the public about nutrition
- Working
as part of a multi-disciplinary team/supporting the work of other health
care professionals
Qualifications
- Must
be a Kenyan
- Have
a Diploma in Community Nutrition and Dietetics from Kenya Medical Training
College or recognized institution.
- Registered
with Kenya Nutrition and Dietetic institute (KNDI).
- Certificate
in computer application skills from a recognized institution
CPSBM07/31/01/2020: Kenya Registered Community Health Nurse – Job group H (15 posts)
Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable
Responsibilities
- Provide
Nursing Care to Patient
- Ensure
availability of Supply and Equipment and maintain their inventory
- Provide
counselling and health education to patients
- Provision
of preventive, promotive, curative and rehabilitative health care services
in respect of psychological and spiritual care to the patients
- Co-ordination
health care activities/management of Nursing services/ Classification and
maintenance of information relating to patient’s admission
- Formulation
and execution of Nursing policies /objectives and programs
Qualifications
- Be a
Kenyan
- Be a
holder of a Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Kenya Registered
Community Health Nursing, Kenya Registered Nursing, Kenyan Registered
Midwifery, Kenya Registered Nursing/Midwifery or Kenya Registered Nursing
/ mental health from an institution recognized in Kenya;
- Have
a Registration Certificate issued by the Nursing Council of Kenya;
- Have
a valid practicing license from the Nursing Council of Kenya;
- Certificate
in computer application skills from a recognized institution
CPSBM03/31/01/2020: Medical Laboratory Technologists– Job group H (17 posts)
Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable
Responsibilities
- Conduct
basic and molecular virology assays, interpret and document results using
manual, automated or semi-automated lab machines.
- Standardized,
calibrate and carry out preventive maintenance and basic troubleshooting
on laboratory equipment and instrument.
- Receive
samples and ensure that relevant support documentation is provided.
- Liaise
with the study team in order to ensure that relevant samples are
taken/provided, resolve discrepancies and to communicate results in line
with laid down
- Participate
in various QAQC, EQA, IQC and regulatory agency activities within the
assigned section, including developing and documenting QC
- Prepare
and collate results, update relevant databases and prepare reports as
required.
- Monitor
lab resources and inform relevant staff on the replenishment
- Manage
and dispose of waste in line with laid down guidelines including
segregation and use of specified waste disposal facilities.
- Continually
comply with all laid down QMS guidelines/ standards/ SOPs and comply with
all health and safety guidelines
Qualifications
- Be a
Kenyan Citizen
- Have
a Diploma in Medical Laboratory Sciences or any other equivalent
qualification from an institution recognized by the Kenya Medical
Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board
- Have
a Registration Certificate issued by the Kenya Medical Laboratory
Technicians and Technologists Board.
- Have
a valid practicing license from Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and
Technologists Board
- Have
a Certificate in Computer application from a recognized institution.
CPSBM04/31/01/2020: Radiographer – Job group H (4 posts)
Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable
Responsibilities
- Ensure
Radiation Protection Rules, policies, standards and procedures are adhered
to;
- Undertake
Radiographic and Imaging examinations as required;
- Participate
in continuous medical education activities in the hospital on health
facilitation;
- Perform
routine daily inspection of equipment and quality assurance procedures and
report any deficiencies or malfunctions;
- Keep
up-to-date with current techniques and developments in Radiographic and
imaging procedures and endeavor to achieve a high standard of image
quality;
- Supervise
and train assistant staff and student radiographers;
- Ensure
effective and economic use of resources and report all occurrences of
defects which may affect health and safety
Qualifications
- Be a
Kenyan Citizen
- Have
a Diploma in any of the following: Diagnostic Radiography/Medical Imaging
Sciences, Ultrasound, Computerized Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging,
Mammography, Nuclear Medicine, Radiation Therapy and Digital Medical
imaging
- Have
a certificate of registration from the Society of Radiographers in Kenya
- Have
a current certificate of practice from Radiation Protection Board
- Have
a certificate in any computer application from a recognized institution.
CPSBM05/31/01/2020: Registered Clinical Officer – Job group H (2 posts)
Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable
Responsibilities
- Seeing
and examining patients;
- Ordering
investigations and interpreting results;
- Diagnosing
and Management of patients in out-patient and in-patient;
- Appropriate
referral and preferred treatment; and follow up;
- Periodic
self-assessment;
- Supervising
students in the department.
Qualifications
- Be a
Kenyan Citizen
- Diploma
in Clinical Medicine and Surgery or Clinical Medicine and Community Health
from a recognized institution;
- Certificate
of Registration from the Clinical Officers’ Council; and
- Have
Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution
CPSBM06/31/01/2020: Health Records & Information Officers– Job group H (3 posts)
Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable
Responsibilities
- Patient’s
reception (CCC).
- Registering
and booking appointments for patients/clients (patient scheduling) Storing
and retrieving medical Records and Documents.
- Gathering
data from different sources e.g. Laboratory, X-Ray,
- Maintaining
Record safety and Confidentiality in the
- Support
adoption of monitoring and evaluation tools for the HIV prevention, care
and treatment
- Perform
data entry into the Ministry of Health database (DHIS) including
triangulation of data and collation into MOH summary tools (MOH 731 and
711) actively interrogate data for discrepancies, errors, and missing
data, in order to verify the accuracy and validity of the
- Updating
the Electronic Medical Records on daily
- Undertake
data analysis relevant to project activities and dissemination at facility
- Work
closely with the clinical team and community link persons in data
collection, review of facility data and data for community activities with
a view of identifying missed opportunities in HIV service delivery and
strengthening the referral mechanism.
- Assisting
with the production of summary tables and graphics for health facility
data and provide monthly performance feedback to health facilities on HIV
service delivery against set targets.
- Support
clinical and community staff in utilization of data collection tools,
collation and dissemination of data.
- Review
facility achievements against indicator targets with a view to
strengthening reporting as well as decision
- Support
the M&E Officer in organizing identified program assessments such as
DQA, CQI and need assessment for CME on data tools and data management.
Keep up to date facility related data and reports for reference by the
program team as well as other stakeholders.
- Providing
data for internal (MOH) and donor reports
- Editing
patient case Records
- Directing
patients to the relevant clinics or consulting rooms
- Enhance
team work and management cohesion of the facility staff
- Directly
supervise the data clerks and indirectly supervise community link persons
in the facility on all M & E areas
Qualifications
- Be a
Kenyan Citizen
- Diploma
in Health Records and Information Technology from a recognized
institution;
- Registered
with relevant professional body
- Use
of EMR and DHIS is an added advantage; and
- Certificate
in computer application skills from a recognized institution;
How to Apply
Interested persons who meet the above qualifications should download prescribed application form from our website www.marsabitcpsb.go.ke and submit dully filled form together with cover letter, updated curriculum vitae, copies of academic and professional certificates and identification card (ID) either by hand delivery to the address below on or before close of business Friday 14th February 2020;
The Acting Secretary/CEO
County Public Service Board of Marsabit
P.O. Box 110 – 60500
MARSABIT
Or alternatively submit your application online to the email: jobs@marsabitcpsb.go.ke on or before close of business Friday 14th February 2020;
The applicant should meet the requirement of chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, The County Public Service Board of Marsabit is an equal opportunity employer; Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities and other disadvantaged persons are encouraged to apply.
