Kisumu County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the

following positions as listed below: –





SHORT-TERM ENFORCEMENT OFFICER – REF: KSM/CPSB /2020/001 (60 POSTS)

Qualifications

. Must have attained a minimum grade of D- (minus) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE)

. No criminal record

. Must be a Citizen and resident of Kisumu County

‘ Must be physically fit

. Must not be a career/practicing politicia





REVENUE COLLECTORS – REF: KSM/CPSB(2020/002 (220 POSTS)

Qualifications

. Must have attained a minimum grade of D- (minus) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE)

. No criminal record

‘ Must be a Citizen and resident of Kisumu County

. Must be physically fit

. Must not be a career/practicing politician

How to Apply

The candidate should apply by downloading and filling application for employment form available on our

website. All dully filled forms should be sent to the undersigned on or before 14th February 2O2O at 4.00 pm.

THE SECRETARY

PLIBLIC SERVICE BOARD

P.O. BOX 7792-4O1OO, KISUMU