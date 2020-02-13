Kisumu County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the
following positions as listed below: –
SHORT-TERM ENFORCEMENT OFFICER – REF: KSM/CPSB /2020/001 (60 POSTS)
Qualifications
. Must have attained a minimum grade of D- (minus) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE)
. No criminal record
. Must be a Citizen and resident of Kisumu County
‘ Must be physically fit
. Must not be a career/practicing politicia
REVENUE COLLECTORS – REF: KSM/CPSB(2020/002 (220 POSTS)
Qualifications
. Must have attained a minimum grade of D- (minus) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE)
. No criminal record
‘ Must be a Citizen and resident of Kisumu County
. Must be physically fit
. Must not be a career/practicing politician
How to Apply
The candidate should apply by downloading and filling application for employment form available on our
website. All dully filled forms should be sent to the undersigned on or before 14th February 2O2O at 4.00 pm.
THE SECRETARY
PLIBLIC SERVICE BOARD
P.O. BOX 7792-4O1OO, KISUMU
Hand delivered applications can be dropped at our offices located at Kisumu County Public Service Board
Offices (Former M.E.O Office), Okore Rd, Milimani, Kisumu.
