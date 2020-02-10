Thursday, February 27, 2020 - This 10 year old Nigerian wonder kid has entered the Guinness World Records after breaking the football freestyling record.





Eche Chinonso alias amazing Kid Eche had the most consecutive touches on a ball, (111) in a minute while balancing another ball on his head.





Speaking after breaking the record, the talented youngster said:





“I want to prove to the world that anything is possible,”





“I want to become an International freestyler and travel all over the world or play for big clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona and the Super Eagles of Nigeria when I grow up,” he added.





FIFA, the world football governing body has congratulated the youngster on the achievement.





Watch the video below.