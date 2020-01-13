Monday January 13, 2020

-Deputy President William Ruto has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta that he will once be held accountable for disobeying court orders.





Speaking in Olerai, Narok County on Sunday,Ruto said the foundation of the country is that which is built on the rule of law.





Ruto said state officers currently acting in contempt of

court orders will be held accountable for their actions.





“Every public officer has their responsibility both individual and collective to ensure that this country is built on that firm foundation of respect to the rule of law," he said.





Dr Ruto said every Kenyan citizen has a duty to ensure the foundation of the rule of law is not sabotaged by anybody, anywhere.





“The slide to anarchy and impunity will begin the day we don’t respect the rule of law and court orders in our country,” he said.





Ruto's sentiments come just a day after Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria was held behind bars despite court ordering his release.





Kuria was arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting a woman during a show at the Royal Media Services.





He was detained at the Kilimani Police station.





Kuria was later released on Saturday night after posting a Sh20,000 police bond, authorities having declined to free him on the Sh50,000 cash bail Khaminwa had secured from Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot.



