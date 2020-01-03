Friday January 3, 2020

-Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro,has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta not to allow political rejects and brokers ruin his 10 year legacy.





Speaking at Kirongo Primary School in Wangu ward during a constituency football tournament on Thursday, Nyoro said he is aware of some leaders who want to derail the head of the state’s agenda.





Nyoro urged the President not to listen to busy bodies like former Gatanga MP, David Murathe and Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, because they are ruining his legacy.





Nyoro said Murathe and Tuju are among political power brokers who are likely to water down the efforts of the head of state if he is not careful.





“There are some political brokers who are out to ruin the president’s legacy and I request our beloved head of state to adhere to the constitution and not let his legacy be spoilt by people like Murathe," Nyoro said.





Last week, Murathe said Uhuru is going to cling to power even after retiring in 2022.



