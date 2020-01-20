Monday January 20, 2020 - A section of Rift Valley leaders have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to honour his promise to Deputy President William Ruto.





This is after Uhuru seemingly abandoned Ruto in favour of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after the handshake ahead of 2022.





Uhuru had initially promised to help Ruto capture the Presidency upon his retirement in 2022, a promise which seems to have faded away and brought big cracks in the ruling Jubilee Party.





Speaking yesterday, Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony and his Nandi counterpart, Stephen Sang, asked Uhuru to honour his promise to Ruto if at all he wants peace to rein in the country.





"It’s important that leaders learn to keep the promises they make to the public and, especially on the Jubilee succession plan, the covenant should be kept," said Professor Chepkwony.





On his part, Sang claimed that the Building Bridges Initiative campaign has lost track, adding that there is need for the President to honour his promises.





“The BBI is no longer what we thought it was.”





“It has now been turned into a political tool by some leaders who want to use it to ascend to leadership in the 2022 poll,” said Mr. Sang.





“We should be careful in Jubilee lest we disintegrate as a party… we should not lose sight of the prize, which we must deliver,” he added.



