Tuesday January 28, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga brigade have said that they are determined to change the country’s political course by pushing realistic proposals in the Building Bridges Initiative.





Speaking on Tuesday, Pokot South MP, David Pkosing, noted that the Tanga Tanga brigade will commence countrywide meetings to push for DP Ruto's bid 2022 presidential bid.





“We cannot be ignored.”





“This is a movement and the focus is Wanjiku.”





“We’re coming up with views that are not discussed in the ODM rallies and we will be meeting more frequently,” the MP said.





Pkosing wondered why the memorandums being presented to the BBI team are being handed to Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga.





“We don’t understand why BBI memoranda are presented to Mr. Odinga instead of the committee,” he noted.





Tanga Tanga has since announced parallel BBI meetings in which they will try to push for proposals which are "people" friendly.





On his part, Kipkelion West MP, Hillary Koskei, said that they will hold their own rallies because they are not happy with the trajectory the rallies held so far in Kisii, Kakamega and Mombasa are taking.



