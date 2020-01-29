Wednesday January 29, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga allies may be in for a rude shock in their anticipated BBI rally at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.





This is after the County reportedly booked the facility for a county tournament on February 8, the same day that the rally had been scheduled.





According to reports, the County Government had booked the venue from February 7 to February 8, a move that will keep the Tanga Tanga faction at bay.





“The venue has been booked and this would mean that the Tanga Tanga faction either changes the venue or postpones to another day,” remarked our source.





Nakuru Sports Youth and Gender CEC, Lucy Kariuki, confirmed that there are ongoing trials for the County teams that could be taking place on the set date.

However, the CEC did not confirm nor deny whether the coincidence would create an impossibility for the BBI rally.





“I am aware that there is an ongoing process for selecting a county team that will be representing Nakuru in the county games.”





“Afraha Stadium specifically maximises on developing sports in Nakuru and political rallies are a secondary consideration.”





“If the stadium is already booked, that means the games will have to continue,” remarked Kariuki.





According to Elgeyo Marakwet Governor, Alex Tolgos, who was appointed by President Kenyatta to front the BBI agenda in the Rift Valley, the parallel BBI meetings were unnecessary and only showed disrespect to the Head of State.





“We were surprised when we saw the Tanga Tanga team announcing that their rally will take place in Nakuru on February 8, when we had scheduled the BBI meeting in the same county after consulting the President and former PM,” he said.



