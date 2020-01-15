Wednesday January 15, 2020 - Political analyst professor Herman Manyora has cautioned the former Agriculture CS, Mwangi Kiunjuri, against daring President Uhuru Kenyatta since it is a war that he can't actually win.





Speaking at an interview yesterday, Manyora said that Uhuru has the power to drop a tonne on Kiunjuri for every kilo that he brings with him.





He noted that whenever a president wants to descend on someone, then it's definite that one will crush.





"My advice to Mwangi Kiunjuri is, don't dare the president.”





“Every Kilo you bring he'll bring a tonne.”





“If the president wants to descend on you, you will crash," said the professor.





He advised young politician to watch carefully by avoiding making mistakes, claiming that the President has devised a strategy of dealing firmly with rogue leaders.





"Uhuru's strategy is to deal with the leaders. My advice to the young politicians is to look at Uhuru carefully," he added.





This follows the act of Kiunjuri stating that despite that he will keep cool at the moment, any action towards him will result in a reaction from him.





"For any action, there will be reaction. You keep it cool, I keep it cool," Mwangi Kiunjuri said.





