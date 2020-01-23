Thursday January 23, 2020 - A section of Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters have rejected Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga’s offer, to ferry them to Mombasa in 20 buses for free to cause chaos at former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s BBI rally scheduled for this Saturday.





Most of them challenged Omanga to consider sponsoring bright but needy students instead of offering free transport to a political rally.





Omanga had disclosed that she was donating 20 buses to ferry Nairobians to Mombasa to attend the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) sensitisation forum on Saturday, January 25.





“I am committed to being part of uniting this great nation.”





“BBI must be for the people," she wrote, accompanying with a poster that read "BBI Mombasa edition, sponsoring 20 buses Narobi delegation".





Her followers were openly on her case as they used the opportunity to remind her to focus on addressing urgent needs of the people.





Yet others argued that Nairobi residents do not understand issues affecting the Coast region and it would be a subtle insult to ferry outsiders to discuss issues on their behalf.





"Don't waste your money and resources in ferrying Nairobians to Mombasa they don't have any idea of what Coastarians go through, rather extend your generosity to the needy, disabled, business people within Nairobi or outside Nairobi," Malachi Omolo pointed out.



