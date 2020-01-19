Sunday, January 19, 2020 - Former Education Cabinet Secretary, Professor Jacob Kaimenyi, has revealed that women tempted him with sex when he was heading the crucial docket.





While divulging details about his private life in his new book, the no-nonsense former Cabinet Secretary said that he was lured to bed by a married woman who happens to be his friend’s wife, soon after he was appointed a Cabinet Secretary by President Uhuru Kenyatta.