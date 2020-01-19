Sunday, January 19, 2020 - Former Education Cabinet Secretary, Professor Jacob Kaimenyi, has revealed that women tempted him with sex when he was heading the crucial docket.
While divulging details about his private life in his new book, the no-nonsense former Cabinet Secretary said that he was lured to bed by a married woman who happens to be his friend’s wife, soon after he was appointed a Cabinet Secretary by President Uhuru Kenyatta.
According to Kaimenyi, his friend’s wife approached him with a sexual offer, claiming that she wanted to demonstrate how good she is in bed.
In another instance, a senior female politician wooed him with sexual favours and offered to service him from time to time.
Kaimenyi says that when you hold a senior position in the society, you are faced with so many temptations and this is something he witnessed when he was a CS.
“Leadership places an individual at the centre of temptations, and these temptations are many,” he writes in his new book.
